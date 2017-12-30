Salina, KS

Make “Hiking” A New Year’s Resolution

Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and TourismDecember 30, 2017

Exercise more” is a common New Year’s resolution, and you can live up to that pledge and enjoy a brisk day in a beautiful outdoor setting with a First Day Hike at a Kansas state park.

Eighteen “First Day Hikes” will be hosted around the state on Jan. 1, 2018. Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism staff are excited and ready to make your start to the New Year a fun and healthy one.

Guided First Day Hike events will take you on a scenic route through wild landscapes, and select hikes may include educational programs and refreshments. Bring the kids for family fun.
Hikers should wear warm clothing and good trail footwear and bring water, a camera and binoculars. A winter hike is a perfect opportunity to view wildlife. Bring your pets, but keep them on a leash.

Visit ksoutdoors.com/State-Parks/Special-Events/First-Day-Hikes for more information on events planned in Kansas.

When the hike is over, share your photos by using the hashtags #FirstDayHikes and #MyKSStatePark.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

