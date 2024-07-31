Major Project to Begin on K 156

Beginning Thursday the Kansas Department of Transportation plans to begin a mill and overlay project on 10.7 miles of K 156 in Ellsworth County, stretching for the community of Ellsworth to Interstate 70.

According to the agency, work on K-156 will occur from the north city limits of Ellsworth and continue north to the I-70 ramps.

During construction, flaggers and a pilot car will be used to direct one lane of traffic through the work zone at a reduced speed with the occasional lane closure while working on the I-70 ramps.

APAC-Kansas Inc., Shears Division, of Hutchinson is the prime contractor for this $3.6 million project which is scheduled for completion by November, weather permitting.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.gov or call 5-1-1.