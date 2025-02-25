Major Concrete Repairs Begin

Starting Wednesday of this week, repairs will begin on Centennial Road, south of Crawford Street and Cloud Street, east of Centennial Road.

According to the City of Salina, the concrete repair work will span the entire width of the roadway at each location. As a result, Centennial Road will be closed from Crawford Street to Republic Avenue, and Cloud Street will be closed from Centennial Road to Westwood Road. Drivers are advised to plan alternate routes and use caution near the work zones.

The work is expected to take 10 to 14 days, weather permitting.

This work is part of the City of Salina’s 2024 Major Concrete Maintenance Project, fully funded with a total budget of $445,000. Motorists’ cooperation and understanding are appreciated to maintain road integrity and safety.