Maize Spoils Central’s Senior Night

Back on January 25, Salina Central senior Kadyn Cobb suffered an ACL tear, ending her season.

On Friday night, Cobb suited up one last time for the Mustangs, receiving the aid from crutches and teammates as her name was called during the introduction of the starting lineups.

The crutches were removed, forcing her to balance before the jump was won. The basketball went to her before Central placed the ball out-of-bounds. Cobb couldn’t fight back the tears. Neither could her teammates, who suffocated her with hugs before Cobb was escorted to the bench.

A touching moment that ended up being the highlight of the night.

Maize forced 20 turnovers, three players were in double figures, and the Eagles soared to a 59-46 road victory at No. 4 Salina Central. Maize improved to 13-5, 8-2 in AVCTL-I play. Central lost for the second straight game, dropping to 14-4, 8-3 in league play.

Coming off a 3-of-14 performance, Central sophomore Aubrie Kierscht started the contest with a three. Maize answered with five straight points before the Mustangs forced two ties, the latest being a 7-all stalemate. Maize took control, forcing six turnovers in the opening eight minutes, grabbing a 15-9 cushion.

Salina Central climbed back to within two, 17-15, with a chance to tie off an offensive rebound. Instead, the Eagles logged back-to-back baskets before Central made it a 21-17 contest. Maize senior Emily Laham created the necessary separation, hitting a pair of treys sandwiched around a layup – a 10-0 burst to put Maize on top 31-17. The margin grew to 18 at halftime and never went below 15 for the game.

Junior Olivia Wedman paced the Eagles with 14 points off the bench. Classmate Bailey Miller chipped in 10.

Kierscht was the main offensive threat for Central, finishing with 23 points.

MAIZE 67, CENTRAL 48

Maize heard about the Senior Night celebration. The Eagles brought their own party.

A three-point extravaganza, that is. Maize drilled 14 triples, 10 in the first half, en route to a blowout victory at the Brickhouse. Maize increased its mark to 10-8, 5-5 in league action. Central fell to 8-10, 4-7 in AVCTL-I.

Junior Winston Bing set the tone, connecting on three of his five treys for the game in the opening stanza. Still, Central only trailed by seven, 18-11, at the end of one.

The Eagles didn’t cool off as they oustcored the Mustangs 18-6 in the ensuing period. Six second-quarter triples were made by four different Eagles, who went 10-of-13 from beyond the arc in the first half, building a 36-17 cushion at halftime.

After trailing by 17 going into the fourth, the Mustangs pulled to within 12, but could get no closer.

Bing had 17 points for Maize. Junior Jacob Hanna led the way with 18 points. Junior Keegan Harrod added 11.

Senior Jevon Burnett paced the Mustangs with 14 points while junior Reed McHenry chipped in 12.

Salina Central heads to Newton Tuesday to open the final week of the regular season. Pregame at 5:45 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.