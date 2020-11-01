Mahomes Throws for 5 TD’s in Blowout Win

The reigning Super Bowl MVP didn’t waste any time getting started, tossing a quick “pop pass” to wide receiver Mecole Hardman on Kansas City’s opening drive that the speedy Hardman took around the edge for a 30-yard score.

The offense then appeared to stall on its second possession, but punter Tommy Townsend caught the Jets’ return unit off guard when he fired a pass to wide receiver Byron Pringle on fourth down rather than kicking the ball away, picking up 13 yards and a new set of downs for Kansas City. Mahomes found wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the end zone for a 36-yard touchdown a play later, completing an impressive opening quarter for the Chiefs.

Mahomes later tossed a quick underhand throw to tight end Travis Kelce on the Chiefs’ fourth possession before the All-Pro tight end did the rest, plowing ahead for a 3-yard score.

New York, meanwhile, managed to move the ball into Chiefs’ territory on each of its first three drives, but the Jets only managed a trio of field goals to show for it. They looked poised to connect on a fourth field goal in the final seconds of the first half, too, but Chiefs’ safety Armani Watts blocked the kick as the second quarter concluded.

The Chiefs maintained their 12-point advantage through much of the third quarter, as Kansas City yielded just one first down on New York’s first six possessions of the second half. Additionally, on that one fresh set of downs New York achieved during that stretch, Chiefs’ safety Daniel Sorensen forced a fumble on the Jets’ very next play.