Mahomes Earns AFC Offensive Player of the Week Honors

Chiefs.comOctober 1, 2020

The accolades just keep piling up for Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes as he continues what has been a truly unprecedented start to his young career, and following a stellar performance in Monday night’s victory over Baltimore, the reigning Super Bowl MVP is being recognized for his efforts yet again.

Mahomes was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday – marking his fourth career “Player of the Week” award – after completing 31-of-42 passes for 385 yards and five total touchdowns (four passing, one rushing) against the Ravens’ heralded defense.

The 25-year-old Mahomes led the Chiefs to touchdowns on four of their first five possessions and racked up the most passing yards Baltimore had allowed since late in the 2017 campaign. He was 19-for-23 for 250 yards and three touchdowns when facing the Ravens’ blitz and converted 10-of-13 third downs, leading Kansas City to a significant victory on the road against one of the top teams in all of football.

His performance was an extension of the former first-round pick’s unbelievable track record in the month of September, which includes a 10-0 record, 3,304 passing yards, 32 passing touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Mahomes wrapped up another strong opening month this season with his showing against the Ravens, and as it turns out, he re-wrote the record books yet again as well. Just 34 games into his career, Mahomes topped 10,000 passing yards on Monday to become the fastest player in NFL history to ever reach the mark.

The honors just keep coming for Mahomes, and if we’ve learned anything about him over the last two seasons, he’s just getting started.

