Mahomes, Chiefs Reach First Super Bowl Since 1969

Chiefs.comJanuary 19, 2020

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Tennessee Titans, 35-24, at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon to advance to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years.

Kansas City fought back from an early deficit to tally 28 unanswered points, establishing a commanding lead while preventing Tennessee from ever getting back into the game.

Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 23-of-35 passes for 294 yards and three touchdowns in the game, finding wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a pair of scores in the first half to help Kansas City climb out of the early hole.

After falling behind by 10 points midway through the first quarter, Mahomes tossed the ball to Hill, who was sweeping to his left, on a quick “pop pass” before the speedy Hill turned the corner and dashed ahead for an 8-yard score.

The Titans then answered the Chiefs’ score with a touchdown of their own, but Hill was back in the end zone a possession later when Mahomes fired a laser up the seam and into Hill’s outstretched arms 20 yards downfield to narrow the deficit.

Kansas City proceeded to force a three-and-out on the Titans’ next series, setting up a third-consecutive scoring drive by the Chiefs that ended in a 27-yard, go-ahead scoring scramble by Mahomes in the final seconds of the first half.

That score held throughout the entirety of the third quarter before tailback Damien Williams plunged ahead for a 4-yard touchdown to extend the Chiefs’ advantage early in the fourth quarter.

Mahomes then found wide receiver Sammy Watkins for a 60-yard touchdown a drive later, putting Kansas City up by three scores. Tennessee chipped away at the deficit late, as Titans’ quarterback Ryan Tannehill found tight end Anthony Firkser for a 22-yard touchdown with just over four minutes remaining,

Mahomes finished the game with 56 yards on the ground while Hill and Watkins each had productive days through the air. Watkins, in particular, hauled in seven catches for a team-leading 114 yards.

Defensively, defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon tallied a pair of sacks as the Chiefs held Tennessee scoreless from midway through the second quarter until Firkser’s score late in the fourth quarter. Kansas City held Titans’ tailback Derrick Henry, who had at least 180 rushing yards in each of Tennessee’s previous two postseason games, to just 69 yards on the ground.

It all helped Kansas City defeat Tennessee and hoist the Lamar Hunt Trophy for the first time in franchise history. The Chiefs will now travel to Miami to take on either the San Francisco 49ers or Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl LIV.

