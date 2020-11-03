Macon earns NAIA Football National Special Teams Player of the Week honor

The honors keep rolling in for Kansas Wesleyan’s Drevon Macon (JR/Compton, Calif.) following his outstanding performance Saturday against McPherson. After earning KCAC Special Teams Player of the Week honors earlier Monday, Macon was tabbed as the NAIA Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday afternoon by the NAIA National Office.

Players of the week are evaluated on their performance during the week prior to the announcement. Each player is selected out of a pool of conference and Association of Independent Institution’s award winners.

For a second time this season, Drevon Macon returned a kick for a touchdown. This time Macon fielded a kickoff at the 1-yard line and broke through the defense down the sideline for a 99-yard kick return touchdown. Macon had a total of four kick returns for 121 yards, and added two punt returns for a total of four yards on the day.

The return came at a pivotal time for the Coyotes. KWU had just gone down 21-7 to McPherson, but his score made it 21-14 and ignited KWU’s comeback win over McPherson.

The Coyotes rebounded from a 21-7 deficit in the second quarter, holding McPherson to just six points the rest of the game on the way to a 41-27 win over McPherson on Saturday. The win boosted Wesleyan’s record to 4-2 overall and 3-2 in the KCAC.

“Drevon can change a game with his big play ability. The kickoff return for touchdown was huge for us Saturday in our comeback win,” Wesleyan coach Myers Hendrickson said. “He has big-time talent and incredible speed. He is doing an outstanding job for us offensively and on special teams. I am looking forward to seeing him build on his success.”

KWU is idle this week, but will return to the gridiron next Saturday, November 14, hosting Ottawa.