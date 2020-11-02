Macon Earns KCAC Special Teams Weekly Honor

Following his outstanding effort in Saturday’s game against McPherson, Kansas Wesleyan’s Drevon Macon (JR/Compton, Calif.) has been selected as the KCAC Football Special Teams Player of the Week, as selected by conference sports information directors.

For a second time this season, Drevon Macon returned a kick for a touchdown. This time Macon fielded the ball at the 1-yard line and broke through the defense down the sideline for a 99-yard kick return touchdown. Macon had a total of four kick returns for 121 yards, and added two punt returns for a total of four yards on the day.

The return came at a pivotal time for the Coyotes. KWU had just gone down 21-7 to McPherson, but his score made it 21-14 and ignited KWU’s comeback win over McPherson.

The Coyotes rebounded from a 21-7 deficit in the second quarter, holding McPherson to just six points the rest of the game on the way to a 41-27 win over McPherson on Saturday. The win boosted Wesleyan’s record to 4-2 overall and 3-2 in the KCAC.

KWU is idle this week, but will return to the gridiron next Saturday, November 14, hosting Ottawa.