The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of some classic car parts in Gypsum.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that sometime between May 15 and June 1, someone entered a detached garage in the 900 block of Spring Street and stole a pair of interior door panels for a 1971 Ford Mach 1 Mustang owned by Author Cathey of Salina.

Deputies say thieves also removed five vehicle titles and two antique license plates from the garage.

Total loss is listed $1,400.