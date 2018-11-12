Lung Cancer Awareness Event Planned

To celebrate national Lung Cancer Awareness Month in November, local advocates are hosting a Shine A Light on Lung Cancer event this weekend.

It is from from 10 a.m. to Noon on Saturday at the Central Mall in Salina. The event includes a free pancake brunch served by Chris Cakes and some of the latest information about the disease.

Speakers at the event will include Daniel Craig with CKF Addiction Treatment on the use of JUUL electronic cigarettes that have become widely popular among teens; Shawn Esterl, environmental sanitarian with Environmental Health Services on Radon – the second leading cause of lung cancer; and Meredith Vargo – a local lung cancer survivor.

Other information on healthy lifestyles, pulmonary rehabilitation, lung cancer screening and more also will be included in the event.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in men and women across all ethnic groups in the United States. More than 17 percent of lung cancer victims never smoked.

The event is sponsored by CKF Addiction Treatment, Tobacco Use Prevention Coalition and the Kansas Cancer Partnership, Tammy Walker Cancer Center and Salina Regional Health Center. Jeff Nicholson, Waddell & Reed, Inc., is a special underwriter for the event.