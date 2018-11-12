Salina, KS

Now: 26 °

Currently: Cloudy / Windy

Hi: 26 ° | Lo: 12 °

Lung Cancer Awareness Event Planned

KSAL StaffNovember 12, 2018

To celebrate national Lung Cancer Awareness Month in November, local advocates are hosting a Shine A Light on Lung Cancer event this weekend.

It is from from 10 a.m. to Noon on Saturday at the Central Mall in Salina. The event includes a free pancake brunch served by Chris Cakes and some of the latest information about the disease.

Speakers at the event will include Daniel Craig with CKF Addiction Treatment on the use of JUUL electronic cigarettes that have become widely popular among teens; Shawn Esterl, environmental sanitarian with Environmental Health Services on Radon – the second leading cause of lung cancer; and Meredith Vargo – a local lung cancer survivor.

Other information on healthy lifestyles, pulmonary rehabilitation, lung cancer screening and more also will be included in the event.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in men and women across all ethnic groups in the United States. More than 17 percent of lung cancer victims never smoked.

The event is sponsored by CKF Addiction Treatment, Tobacco Use Prevention Coalition and the Kansas Cancer Partnership, Tammy Walker Cancer Center and Salina Regional Health Center. Jeff Nicholson, Waddell & Reed, Inc., is a special underwriter for the event.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

River Project Update Planned

An update on the progress of the Smoky Hill River renewal project will be offered later this week. ...

November 12, 2018 Comments

Lung Cancer Awareness Event Planned

Top News

November 12, 2018

Dillard, Bradford, and Rodriguez Ea...

Sports News

November 12, 2018

Kansas Sweeps Big 12 Weekly Honors

Sports News

November 12, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Man Serving Time For Sali...
November 12, 2018Comments
Library to Have Day of Am...
November 12, 2018Comments
Green Energy: Wind Will G...
November 12, 2018Comments
Curious George to Attend ...
November 11, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH