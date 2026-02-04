Low Income Energy Assistance Available

Evergy Kansas customers who need financial assistance can now apply for the 2026 Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) through Tuesday, March 31.

According to Evergy, they are one of five utilities partnering with the Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) to help eligible Kansans receive assistance. LIEAP, administered through DCF, is a federally funded program that helps eligible households pay a portion of their home energy costs by providing a one-time per-year benefit. Customers may use it to restore or maintain electricity, natural gas, propane and other home heating fuels.

Kansans can submit their LIEAP application online through the DCF website at www.dcf.ks.gov and click “Apply for Services.” Applicants can also visit Evergy’s Wichita Connect walk-in center or attend an in-person Kansas LIEAP application event. The DCF website includes a full list of events.

In 2025, Evergy helped customers access nearly $25 million in bill assistance through LIEAP and other programs.

If attending an event or applying for LIEAP online, Evergy Kansas customers will need the following documentation:

Copies of proof of income for all permanent adult household members

Copies of current utility bills

To qualify, households must have an adult at the address who is responsible for the heating costs of the home. The combined gross income for all persons living at the address may not exceed 150% of the federal poverty level.

Additional information and income eligibility guidelines can be found here.

LIEAP application assistance is just one way Evergy supports our customers. In addition to donating nearly $7 million to local nonprofits in 2025, the company offers a range of programs designed to provide assistance for those facing financial difficulties or significant life changes.

Customers can visit our financial help page to find the best option for assistance. Personal assistance is also available at our Wichita Connect walk-in center and at community events through our mobile outreach team. Evergy works closely with social service agencies to ensure customers can easily access these resources.

DCF will be at Evergy’s Wichita Connect walk-in center (111 South Ellis Street), 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., to assist with applications the following days:

February 23

March 2

March 16

Evergy will also host the following events during the LIEAP application period:

Overland Park

February 17, 1 – 6 p.m., at Johnson County Library

February 28, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., at Johnson County Library

Wichita

February 10, 1 – 6 p.m., at Evergreen Community Center and Library

February 13, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., at Northeast Senior Center

February 18, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., at Hilltop Community Center

March 10, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., at Evergreen Community Center and Library

Topeka

February 4, 1 – 6 p.m., at Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library

February 19, 1 – 6 p.m., at Topeka SENT

Salina

February 4, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., at Salina Food Bank

February 12, 1 – 6 p.m., at McKenzie Center

El Dorado

February 5, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., at El Dorado Public Library

March 5, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., at DCF Office

Newton

February 9, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., at Newton Public Library

Hiawatha

February 10, 1 – 6 p.m., at Merrill Public Library

Leavenworth

February 10, 1 – 6 p.m., at Leavenworth Public Library

Emporia

February 11, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., at Emporia Public Library

Independence

February 11, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., at Independence Public Library

Parsons

February 11, 1 –6 p.m., at Parsons Public Library

Mission

February 18, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., at Aging and Human Services

McPherson

February 19, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., at McPherson Public Library

Hutchinson

February 19, 1:30 – 4:30 p.m., at Hutchinson Public Library

Lawrence

February 24, 1 – 6 p.m., at Lawrence Public Library

_ _ _

Photo by Nadine Marfurt on Unsplash