Low Income Energy Assistance Available

Evergy Kansas customers who need financial assistance can now apply for the 2026 Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) through Tuesday, March 31.
According to Evergy, they are one of five utilities partnering with the Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) to help eligible Kansans receive assistance. LIEAP, administered through DCF, is a federally funded program that helps eligible households pay a portion of their home energy costs by providing a one-time per-year benefit. Customers may use it to restore or maintain electricity, natural gas, propane and other home heating fuels.
Kansans can submit their LIEAP application online through the DCF website at www.dcf.ks.gov and click “Apply for Services.” Applicants can also visit Evergy’s Wichita Connect walk-in center or attend an in-person Kansas LIEAP application event. The DCF website includes a full list of events.
In 2025, Evergy helped customers access nearly $25 million in bill assistance through LIEAP and other programs.
If attending an event or applying for LIEAP online, Evergy Kansas customers will need the following documentation:
- Copies of proof of income for all permanent adult household members
- Copies of current utility bills
To qualify, households must have an adult at the address who is responsible for the heating costs of the home. The combined gross income for all persons living at the address may not exceed 150% of the federal poverty level.
Additional information and income eligibility guidelines can be found here.
LIEAP application assistance is just one way Evergy supports our customers. In addition to donating nearly $7 million to local nonprofits in 2025, the company offers a range of programs designed to provide assistance for those facing financial difficulties or significant life changes.
Customers can visit our financial help page to find the best option for assistance. Personal assistance is also available at our Wichita Connect walk-in center and at community events through our mobile outreach team. Evergy works closely with social service agencies to ensure customers can easily access these resources.
DCF will be at Evergy’s Wichita Connect walk-in center (111 South Ellis Street), 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., to assist with applications the following days:
- February 23
- March 2
- March 16
Evergy will also host the following events during the LIEAP application period:
Overland Park
- February 17, 1 – 6 p.m., at Johnson County Library
- February 28, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., at Johnson County Library
Wichita
- February 10, 1 – 6 p.m., at Evergreen Community Center and Library
- February 13, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., at Northeast Senior Center
- February 18, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., at Hilltop Community Center
- March 10, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., at Evergreen Community Center and Library
Topeka
- February 4, 1 – 6 p.m., at Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library
- February 19, 1 – 6 p.m., at Topeka SENT
Salina
- February 4, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., at Salina Food Bank
- February 12, 1 – 6 p.m., at McKenzie Center
El Dorado
- February 5, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., at El Dorado Public Library
- March 5, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., at DCF Office
Newton
- February 9, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., at Newton Public Library
Hiawatha
- February 10, 1 – 6 p.m., at Merrill Public Library
Leavenworth
- February 10, 1 – 6 p.m., at Leavenworth Public Library
Emporia
- February 11, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., at Emporia Public Library
Independence
- February 11, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., at Independence Public Library
Parsons
- February 11, 1 –6 p.m., at Parsons Public Library
Mission
- February 18, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., at Aging and Human Services
McPherson
- February 19, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., at McPherson Public Library
Hutchinson
- February 19, 1:30 – 4:30 p.m., at Hutchinson Public Library
Lawrence
- February 24, 1 – 6 p.m., at Lawrence Public Library
