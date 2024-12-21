Love N’ Learn Back Open

A Salina childcare and preschool facility is back in full operation after a renovation. Love N’ Learn Early Childhood Center has reopened its Preschool and PreK programs following a nearly year-long renovation.

According to the organization, the newly updated facilities welcomed students on Monday, December 9th, with plans to soon expand services to include care for infants as young as 8 weeks and toddlers.

Love N’ Learn currently has limited openings for full-time and part-time spots in its 3-Year-Old and 4-Year-Old programs. Spaces are limited.

Additionally, Love N’ Learn is hiring Infant and Toddler Lead and Assistant Teachers to join their team. If you are passionate about early childhood education and wish to be part of a supportive, faith-based community, they encourage you to apply.

A grand opening ceremony will be held in early 2025 to celebrate this milestone and showcase

the enhanced learning environment.

