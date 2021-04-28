Salina, KS

Now: 61 °

Currently: Light Rain

Hi: 68 ° | Lo: 50 °

Lord of the Rings

Jeff GarretsonApril 28, 2021

Ringmaster Joseph Bauer, Jr has spent his life making people smile, laugh and sometimes gasp out loud at the circus.

Bauer began performing at a young age when he joined the family daredevil act, The Fabulous Fearless Bauers. In his early teens, he was featured in a number of thrilling acts including the motorcycle on the incline wire, skywalks on the high wire, the death-defying 90 foot swaypole and the challenging, 50-foot whirling Wheel of Destiny.

Now with his feet on the ground, the Ringmaster will welcome the young and old to the Tarzan Zerbini Circus in Salina for five big shows inside the Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

 

Ringmaster Joseph Bauer, Jr and Marjorie Anderson with Tony’s Pizza Event Center dropped by KSAL on Wednesday.

 

Tarzan Zerbini Circus back for three action-packed days of fun family entertainment, April 30th – May 2nd.
Show Times for this year’s Circus are:  Friday, April 30 – 7:00 pm, Saturday, May 1 – 10:00 am, 2:00 pm & 7:00 pm, Sunday, May 2 – 2:00 pm.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Lord of the Rings

Ringmaster Joseph Bauer, Jr has spent his life making people smile, laugh and sometimes gasp out lou...

April 28, 2021 Comments

UPDATE: Police To Hold Briefing On ...

Top News

April 28, 2021

Calves Killed, Building Destroyed B...

Top News

April 28, 2021

HS Sports Digest – 4/27

Sports News

April 28, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Lord of the Rings
April 28, 2021Comments
Land Gifted For Public Pa...
April 27, 2021Comments
Project Salina Effort to ...
April 27, 2021Comments
Mustang Jazz Combo to Per...
April 27, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices