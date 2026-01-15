Looking for Improved Response after Shooter Drill

A plan to glean information from an active shooter drill is now in motion after the planned event wrapped up last week at the City-County Building in Salina.

Saline County Administrator Phillip Smith-Hanes joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra and recounted the drill that took place in two phases. Smith-Hanes says the run-through provided a real time look at making quick decisions in a high stress situation.

The scenario was a person armed with a prop gun – who entered the building, roamed the halls shooting, looking for any open doors and offices. It played out twice, once on each floor.

About a half-dozen emergency management directors from around the region observed and took notes, to help them organize their own event.

Now Saline County Emergency Management Director Michelle Weis and her staff are going though surveys that participants filled out to identify blind spots and improve response time to such an event.