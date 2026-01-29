Looking at IKE on Kansas Day

Kansas Day – and KSAL Radio celebrated one of America’s favorite Kansans, Dwight D.Eisenhower during a visit with William Snyder, Curator for Eisenhower Museum in Abilene.

Snyder shared stories about Ike’s childhood and touched on major accomplishments from his two-term presidency during the 1950’s.

Snyder also conveyed that a 20-year old Eisenhower’s first dream of military service – was to sail the seven seas.

Kansas Day is celebrated annually on January 29, to mark the admission of Kansas as the 34th state in 1861.

The the state wide celebration ties back to 1877 when schoolchildren in Paola, Kansas began to research, honor and share the story of the state’s heritage.