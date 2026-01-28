Longtime OCCK Leader Retiring

One of the longtime leaders of a Salina organization dedicated to providing comprehensive services for children and adults with disabilities is calling it a career. OCCK Vice President/Chief Financial Officer Patrick Wallerius is retiring after 33 years of service.

According to the organization, throughout his career Wallerius has been a key leader in guiding OCCK’s financial stability and organizational growth. His leadership in budgeting and long-range planning helped ensure OCCK’s ongoing success, while his mentorship supported the development of many of today’s leaders.

Wallerius’s impact extends far beyond his financial role. He played an essential part in establishing transportation services across North Central Kansas—starting in Salina he helped launch the CityGo Red, Blue, and Yellow routes in 2008, the Purple Route in 2010, and later helping secure funding that allowed the Green Route to be added in 2015. His work also supported the expansion of regional transportation options, including the launch of the Abilene and Concordia bus systems and the 81 Connection in 2017.

Under Wallerius’s guidance, OCCK Transportation earned multiple recognitions at the local, state, and federal levels, including back-to-back Federal Transit Administration “Excellence in Service” awards. Additional environmental awards included the Environmental Hall of Fame Award for his commitment to environmentally responsible transportation solutions. Most recently, he helped celebrate the opening of OCCK’s Transportation Expansion Building in 2022, which marked a major milestone in improving accessibility, innovation, and service capacity across the region.

“Patrick’s vision, leadership, and drive have been a cornerstone of OCCK’s success,” said Shelia Nelson-Stout, CEO of OCCK, Inc. “His impact will be felt for many years to come.”

OCCK is grateful for Wallerius’s many years of service and for the lasting impact he has made on the organization and our community.

OCCK will host a retirement recognition ceremony for Patrick Wallerius on Tuesday, February 3 at 9:30 a.m. with formal remarks beginning at 10:00, held at OCCK Transportation, 340 N. Santa Fe Ave., Salina, KS. The public is encouraged to attend and join OCCK in celebrating Patrick’s years of service and leadership.