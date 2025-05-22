Longtime Legislator Remembered

A former four-term Kansas Legislator from Salina is being remembered. Diana Dierks passed away on May 19th at the age of 81.

Dierks was a realtor in Salina, and a politician.

Dierks served as a Republican member of the Kansas House of Representatives for the 71st District from 2013 until 2021. She was a moderate who has a passion for education. She served as vice chair of the house education committee while in Topeka.

As

a realtor with Salinahomes.com Dierks was named Realtor of the Year in 2015, and served as a member and former President of the Salina Board of Realtors and the board of the Salina Multiple Listing Service.

Dierks was also a hospital coordinator for the Herington Municipal Hospital and a realtor in Salina.

Dierks was married to Heinz Dierks for 59 years. He passed away in 2021.

Memorial services to celebrate her life will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025 at the Ryan Mortuary, Salina. Inurnment will be private in the Gypsum Hill Cemetery, Salina. For more information or to leave condolences go to www.ryanmortuary.com

Memorials are suggested to the Salina U.S.D. 305 Schools Foundation.