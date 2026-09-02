Longford Rodeo Celebrating 70 Years

The Longford PRCA Rodeo is celebrating 70 years of rodeo in rural America coming up this Labor Day weekend. The Longford PRCA Rodeo will take place on Friday, September 4, and Saturday, September 5, with nightly performances at 7:30 p.m.

The Longford Rodeo has been a longstanding tradition in the small community, starting back in 1955, having only missed one year in its history due to the pandemic.

“For 70 years, the Longford PRCA Rodeo has long celebrated the rural way of life and the great freedoms of our country. This tradition is alive and well in our small community, and we’re honored to continue the legacy for generations of rodeo fans,” said Dusty Mullin, the Longford PRCA Rodeo Chairman.

New additions to the grounds include new bucking chutes, upgraded seating with additional handrails, and more handicapped accommodations like parking, seating, and restrooms for loyal rodeo fans with accessibility needs. In honor of America’s 250th birthday celebration, fans will also notice a giant American flag as they enter the rodeo arena – honoring the great sacrifices and triumphs of the country’s history and America’s veterans. “In a small town like Longford, this rodeo isn’t just an event — it’s part of who we are as a community. For 70 years, generations of families have packed these stands, passed down traditions, and built a community that shows up for one another. We want every fan, whether they’ve cheered us on for fifty years or are experiencing their first rodeo, to feel like they are part of something bigger,” said Mullin.

This year’s Longford Rodeo will feature Cowboy Kenny’s Steel Rodeo with gravity-defying motorcycle stunts as the specialty act and returning clown and fan-favorite, Jesse Larson. The action kicks off each night at 7:30 p.m. at the Longford Rodeo Grounds at 401 Cherokee Road in Longford.

A free BBQ meal is available Friday night, while supplies last. Live music with the band Soul Preacher will follow Saturday’s performance, along with concessions, a beer garden, and a His & Hers Gun and Quilt raffle that will be available both nights.

Advance tickets are available at Vanderbilt’s in Salina, Rittel’s Western Wear in Abilene, Glavan Ford in Clay Center, and more. Tickets are also available at the gate. Adult tickets $12 in advance and $15 at the gate. Children’s tickets (age 6-12) are $3 in advance; $5 at the gate while ages 5 and under are free.

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For more information, visit www.LongfordPRCARodeo.com or the Longford PRCA Rodeo Facebook page