Long Time Sheriff Remembered

A long-time former Saline County Sheriff is being remembered. Darrell Wilson passed away late last week.

In July 1962 he was hired as a patrolman with the Salina Police Department. He rose through the ranks rapidly, to detective, then lieutenant and finally to Assistant Chief of Police in 1970.

Wilson worked under Chief John Woody at the police department, but aside from the employment aspect they were close friends. Where you saw one you usually saw the other in their personal and professional endeavors. Countless stories of their adventures are floating in the ether to this day.

Wilson retired from SPD in late 1984. He campaigned for Saline County Sheriff and won to begin his tenure as County Sheriff in 1985. His tenure as sheriff lasted 12 years thru three elections. His reputation and respect shown for him grew immensely while serving as sheriff.

In 1987, Wilson retired as Sheriff then took on the duties of Executive Director of the Kansas Sheriffs Association where his wife Carol was already serving as Secretary/Treasurer. Together, they grew the KSA and met many people around the state, and nation. Wilson retired from KSA in 2011 to spend more time with his family. Even then he didn’t disconnect himself from law enforcement. He remained actively involved with the SPD and Sheriff’s office whenever called upon for advice or to serve on boards and committees. Many in the field looked up to him as a mentor, especially newcomers who worked under him.

A Celebration of Wilson’s Life will be on Saturday, November 9, 2024, 11:00am at The Temple, 336 South Santa Fe, Salina, Kansas. The Celebration will be held in the theatre on the third floor. In addition to the stairs, an elevator with operator will be available.