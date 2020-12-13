Lock tosses career-high 4 TDs as Broncos hang on to beat Panthers

The Broncos overcame a first-half turnover and one-point deficit to build a 15-point second-half lead over the Panthers on the back of a 19-3 scoring run. Carolina used a trio of fourth-quarter touchdown drives to cut the Broncos’ lead to one possession, but Lock hit Hamler for a 49-yard touchdown late in the game and the defense made a final-minute stand to ice the game. Dre’Mont Jones recorded a sack and De’Vante Bausby added a pair of important tackles on that final drive, including the sealing stop on fourth-and-8.

With the win, the Broncos improved to 5-8 on the season and grabbed their third road win of the season.

These were the players and plays that mattered in a bounce-back win over the Panthers:

Game-changing moment