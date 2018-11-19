Local Travel Store Raises Funds For Kids Outdoor Program

A Salina based convenience store chain is helping to raise funds for children’s outdoor programs. 24/7 Travel Stores are partnering with Pheasants Forever for a month-long campaign to raise funds.

According to the corporate office, throughout November 24/7 Travel Stores customers will be able to donate at the register to Education and Outreach Programs for Kansas kids from Pheasants Forever, a wildlife habitat conservation nonprofit organization. The purpose is to get more Kansas kids introduced to hunting, wildlife habitat conservation, and shooting sports.

Through Sunday December 3, 24/7 Travel Stores are offering all customers the opportunity to make a donation to Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever at the register, and also to purchase PF/QF merchandise directly in the store. A portion of the proceeds from which will go to PF and QF.

The goal is to raise at least $30,000 during the month of November. This will provide much-needed financial support for Pheasants Forever as they work to have 120,000 Kansas kids participate in their Education and Outreach program by 2023.

Each dollar that is donated will be matched at a 4:1 ratio, meaning that each dollar given will be turned into $4 for Kansas kids.

Brandon Wilmoth, Regional Representative for Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever in Kansas says, “Programs like this one, with 24/7 Travel Stores, work to bring important funds in for the organizations’ traditional habitat mission, but also critical programs that create new hunters. For example, we now have three ‘shooting trailers’ here in Kansas that PF and QF chapters, and other organizations, can use to hold youth shooting events. The trailers travel to fairs, schools, festivals, hunter safety classes and other outdoor events. The goal is to expose kids to the shooting sports, which can in turn lead to creating new hunters.”