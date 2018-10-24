Local Travel Store Fuels “Food Bank Fill-Up”

A Salina based convenience store chain is partnering with local food banks across the state. 24/7 Travel Stores are teaming up with local food banks to donate 5¢ from every gallon of gas sold during the 10-day event.

From October 22-31, all ten 24/7 Travel Store locations will donate 5¢ from every gallon of gas sold to their local food bank. Participating food banks include:

Genesis Food Bank of Sherman County

Genesis Food Bank of Thomas County

Trego County Food Bank

St. Joseph Food Bank of Hays

Russell County Food Bank

McPherson County Food Bank

Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank

Abilene Area Food & Clothing Bank

Community Health Ministry of Alma/Maple Hill.

For ten days this October the Kansas owned 24/7 Travel Stores will donate 5¢ for every gallon of gasoline sold at its stores to their local food banks. The 24/7 Travel Stores have ten locations across nine cities, spanning the state of Kansas: Goodland, Colby, WaKeeney, Hays, Russell, Salina, McPherson, Abilene and Maple Hill. President of the company, Mark Augustine, is excited to work with local organizations to make an impact.

“It is my wish that through this event our staff and our customers will be inspired to get involved – whether through this event, or in another – and appreciate the importance of community support. After all, our team works and lives right here in the community.” said Augustine.

For every gallon of gasoline sold, 24/7 Travel Stores will donate 5¢ to that location’s local food bank. Each food bank can use the funds raised during this event in their own way – whether for operating costs, perishable groceries or other needs.