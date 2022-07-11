Local students win 2022 KSAL Scholarships

For the 62nd year, KSAL radio is awarding scholarships to area high school students. Eight of the area’s recent high school graduates received a little boost to their college education fund, in the form of a $1,000 scholarship.

Five Saline County high schools (Salina Central, Salina South, Sacred Heart, Southeast of Saline and Ell-Saline) Abilene High School, Smoky Valley High School, and Minneapolis High School each nominated three senior student-athletes for the honor for their school.

Scholarship winners include:

Sacred Heart – Madisyn Ehrlich

Salina Central – Mackenzie Nutter

Salina South – Kylie Arnold

Southeast of Saline – Karsyn Schlesener

Ell-Saline – Sadie Bradley

Minneapolis – Colby Rice

Abilene – Kaleb Becker

Smoky Valley – Madi Tolle

All of the winners are awarded a $1,000 scholarship to the institution they will be attending. The KSAL / Meridian Media Sportscasters Club is comprised of area businesses which sponsor game broadcasts and fund the scholarships.

KSAL has been awarding Sportscaster Scholarships yearly since the 1959 – 1960 school year.