Local students win 2022 KSAL Scholarships

Jackson SchneiderJuly 11, 2022

For the 62nd year, KSAL radio is awarding scholarships to area high school students. Eight of the area’s recent high school graduates received a little boost to their college education fund, in the form of a $1,000 scholarship.

Five Saline County high schools (Salina Central, Salina South, Sacred Heart, Southeast of Saline and Ell-Saline) Abilene High School, Smoky Valley High School, and Minneapolis High School each nominated three senior student-athletes for the honor for their school.

Scholarship winners include:

  • Sacred Heart – Madisyn Ehrlich
  • Salina Central – Mackenzie Nutter
  • Salina South – Kylie Arnold
  • Southeast of Saline – Karsyn Schlesener
  • Ell-Saline – Sadie Bradley
  • Minneapolis – Colby Rice
  • Abilene – Kaleb Becker
  • Smoky Valley – Madi Tolle

To learn more about each winner, click HERE.

All of the winners are awarded a $1,000 scholarship to the institution they will be attending. The KSAL / Meridian Media Sportscasters Club is comprised of area businesses which sponsor game broadcasts and fund the scholarships.

KSAL has been awarding Sportscaster Scholarships yearly since the 1959 – 1960 school year.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022.

