Local Leaders Praise New Pope

State and local Catholic leaders are reacting to the election of the first American Pope.

The Salina Catholic Diocese posted online “During his Urbi et Orbi blessing, Pope Leo XIV emphasized being bridge builders, spreading the peace and light of Christ in our world.

Join us in praying for the Church and the new Holy Father!”

Bishop Karl Kemme of the Catholic Diocese of Wichita says the new Pope’s pastoral wisdom and missionary experience will be beneficial.

Archbishop Shawn McKnight, who is set to become the next leader of the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas, posted onto social media that he welcomes the new Holy Father with great thanksgiving.

Pope Leo XIV, a Chicago native, was elected Thursday on the second day of the Papal Conclave. The papal conclave took two days to select Cardinal Roberto Francis Prevost as Pope. Church historians say Prevost must have quickly impressed his fellow cardinals during the secretive process. While Prevost hails from America, he spent 20 years in Peru, suggesting the Cardinals saw him as a Pope for the world. The late Pope Francis brought Prevost back to Rome in 2023.