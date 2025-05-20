Local Effort to Help Tornado Recovery

Salina based Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas is helping in tornado relief, and is coordinating volunteer opportunities.

According to the organization, in the wake of the devastating tornado that struck Grinnell and surrounding areas of western Kansas, Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas is actively providing both emergency relief and long-term recovery support to affected families. Thanks to the generosity of donors contributing to Catholic Charities’ Disaster Relief Fund—and a $25,000 grant from Catholic Charities USA—critical aid is already reaching those in need.

“We are incredibly grateful to Catholic Charities USA for this generous $25,000 grant, which will go directly toward helping the Grinnell community recover and rebuild,” said Megan Robl, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas. “We’re also deeply thankful for the prayers and support of so many across the Salina Diocese. The road ahead is long, but we are committed to walking alongside this community for as long as we are needed—offering help, hope, and healing every step of the way.”

Later this week, Catholic Charities staff will return to Grinnell to assist families applying for financial assistance as the Red Cross opens the community’s resource coordination effort. This marks a critical step in connecting families with the funds and services they need to begin the rebuilding process.

How the Public Can Help

Catholic Charities has received many inquiries about how individuals can support the Grinnell relief efforts. Here are the best ways to help:

Financial Contributions

Gifts to the Disaster Relief Fund enable Catholic Charities to respond quickly and compassionately, tailoring support to meet each family’s unique needs. Donations can be made online at www.ccnks.org/disaster-relief.

In-Kind Donations

Essential supplies are being accepted at Catholic Charities offices in Hays, Salina, and Manhattan and will be delivered directly to families in Grinnell. Items most needed include:

Work gloves & heavy-duty trash bags

Flashlights & batteries

Dust masks

Storage tubs & boxes

Cleaning supplies

Laundry detergent, toilet paper & paper towels

Furniture & household essentials

Clothing, towels, & hygiene items

Visa, Walmart, Dillons, or gas gift cards

Volunteering

Cleanup efforts continue in Grinnell, especially in local parks and the cemetery. Volunteers should check in at the Grinnell VFW upon arrival.

If You or Someone You Know Needs Help

If you or someone you know needs support following the storm, Catholic Charities is here to help:

Call the Hays office at 785-625-2644

at Email: [email protected]

Fill out the online form at: www.ccnks.org/disaster

Meet with Catholic Charities staff when they are in Grinnell later this week

Catholic Charities remains committed to standing with the Grinnell community throughout the recovery process. As our response continues to evolve, we will share updates—including details on when our staff will be in Grinnell next—on our social media pages.

_ _ _

Photo via Kansas Highway Patrol