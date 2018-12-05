Local Duo to Headline Friday Night Live

December’s First Friday Night Live is a performance by local duo Treehouse.

According to Salina Arts and Humanities Treehouse, whose main members consist of spouses Sarah and Tim Crews, have played together for longer than they’ve been married. Performing primarily original songs written by Sarah, they also do some cover tunes and sometimes requests.

The group is named Treehouse because they enjoy making music with other musicians and often welcome others to jam with them to create unique arrangements.

This First Friday Night Live show is free admission. The event is family friendly and suitable for all ages. The show is this Friday at 7 p.m. at the Salina Art Center at 242 S. Santa Fe Avenue in Downtown Salina.