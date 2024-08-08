Local Author to Host Event

A Salina woman will read and sign copies of her new book which has been published. Red Fern Booksellers will host Jennifer Toelle on Saturday.

Toelle has authored a new historical fiction story titled “Zoetic Solace”. It’s the story of Swedish teenager Sena, who embarks on a journey to America aiming to reunite with her mother in Helena, Montana. Amidst the vast and rugged landscape of the American West, Sena’s path is shaped by the wisdom and kindness of those she meets. As she navigates the trials of adolescence and womanhood, she finds solace and inspiration in the vibrant world of variety theater and vaudeville.

Toelle’s detailed and historically accurate storytelling brings to life a saga of resilience, love, and self-discovery. As this series grows, Sena will spend time living in McPherson, Kansas, during the 1920s–with a whole book dedicated to her time here.

Toelle lives in Salina, where she is a curator at the Smoky Hill Museum, and teaches communication studies. She is currently working on the second book in the series.

Toelle will be at Red Fern Book Sellers in Downtown Salina with copies of her book on Saturday from 11 – 1.

