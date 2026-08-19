Livestock Foundation Awards Scholarships

Nine students have been awarded $1,000 Kansas Livestock Foundation Youth in Agriculture Scholarships. These scholarships are funded through the KLF Club Calf Sale held each year in conjunction with the Kansas Junior Livestock Show in Hutchinson. This year’s sale will be October 3.

According to the agency, Four recipients are attending Butler Community College this fall. Cole Dieball of Little River is the son of Cory and Sally Dieball. Lakyn Huncovsky is the daughter of Quint and Summer Huncovsky from Riley. Cami Miller of El Dorado is the daughter of Cory and Charlene Miller. Hayden Stubbs from Wallace is the daughter of Darrell and Becky Vandike and Adam and Jill Stubbs.

Three of the students attend Hutchinson Community College. Kodi McComb is the daughter of Heidi and David McComb of Pratt. Ella Neher from Pfeifer is the daughter of Jeff and Jesica Neher. Ethan Petersilie is the son of Jared and Erin Petersilie of Rush Center.

William Meinhardt from Onaga is attending Kansas State University this fall and is the son of Bryndon and Julie Meinhardt. Genayla Warnken of Manhattan, daughter of Troy and Genaire Warnken, attends Cloud County Community College.