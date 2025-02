The debate over whether or not Halstead should get a battery energy storage system is heating up.

Residents gathered at a community meeting last night over the potential construction of the facility in city limits. Several concerns were raised, including the potential for the lithium-ion battery storage facility to pollute nearby farmland.

Those in favor of the project say it would help power the community and alleviate pressure on the local grid at peak times and in the case of a blackout.