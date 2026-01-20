Lit Candle Thrown During Dispute

A woman was arrested after allegedly throwing a lit candle during a domestic dispute.

According to Salina Police, on Sunday just after 5:00 AM officers responded to a residence in the 300 blk of S. Ohio regarding a domestic disturbance.

Once on scene they learned an individual staying at the residence temporarily had been rearranging plants within the house and making a mess. An argument ensued and that temporary resident took the phone from another resident of the household who started recording the incident.

Police say a physical fight ensued where the temporary resident ripped the shirt of another resident and then threw a lit candle and soda can at other residents.

Officers arrested 19-year- old Jasmine L Pritchard, and she was booked into the Saline County Jail on one count of robbery, two counts domestic battery, and one count of criminal damage to property.