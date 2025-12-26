Lindsborg Man Hurt in Motorcycle Crash

A Lindsborg man was hurt in a Christmas Eve crash involving a motorcycle.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 48-year-old Curtis Moss of Lindsborg was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle on Intestate 135 in Harvey County. The motorcycle, which was in the left lane, struck the rear of a Ford Maverick pickup truck when it crossed over from the right lane to pass a vehicle.

Moss, who was wearing a helmet, was transported to a Wichita hospital to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

The driver of the pickup was not hurt.

The crash happened at around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon on I 135 at milepost 31 in Harvey County.