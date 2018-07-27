Lindsborg Man Hurt in Motorcycle Crash Near Salina

A Lindsborg man was hurt in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash near Salina on Friday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 24-year-old Bryce White was riding a 2002 Honda Shadow motorcycle headed north on Interstate 135. As he entered the 95B exit ramp he lost control of the motorcycle. The motorcycle skidded and came to rest on its left side.

White was injured in the crash. He was transported by EMS to the hospital in Salina.

White was not wearing a helmet, but was wearing eye protection.

The crash happened at 3:00 Friday afternoon at the I 135 / I 70 Junction near Salina.