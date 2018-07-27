Salina, KS

Now: 80 °

Currently: Light Rain

Hi: 80 ° | Lo: 66 °

Lindsborg Man Hurt in Motorcycle Crash Near Salina

Todd PittengerJuly 27, 2018

A Lindsborg man was hurt in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash near Salina on Friday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 24-year-old Bryce White was riding a 2002 Honda Shadow motorcycle headed north on Interstate 135.  As he entered the 95B exit ramp he lost control of the motorcycle. The motorcycle skidded and came to rest on its left side.

White was injured in the crash. He was transported by EMS to the hospital in Salina.

White was not wearing a helmet, but was wearing eye protection.

The crash happened at 3:00 Friday afternoon at the I 135 / I 70 Junction near Salina.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Lindsborg Man Hurt in Motorcycle Cr...

A Lindsborg man was hurt in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash near Salina on Friday afternoon. Ac...

July 27, 2018 Comments

Salina Murder Conviction Affirmed

Top News

July 27, 2018

Falcons Move to State Semifinals

Sports News

July 27, 2018

Central Kansas Outdoors 7-28

Sports News

July 27, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Foley Equipment Opens New...
July 27, 2018Comments
Shelter Running Out of Ca...
July 27, 2018Comments
Salina Crime Stoppers 7-2...
July 27, 2018Comments
Storage Shed Burglary
July 27, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH