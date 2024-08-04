Lindsborg Bridge Proposed For Replacement

Beginning on Monday the Kansas Department of Transportation plans to begin a field survey to gather information necessary for a proposed bridge replacement in Lindsborg.

According to the agency, the proposed improvements would be located on K-4 over Bethany Drive in Lindsborg. The length of the field survey will be about 5,000 feet, and the survey will be based on existing highway alignment.

Survey activities will include the use of survey instruments on the ground to determine locations of existing features within the corridor. A member of the survey crew will contact property owners or tenants for permission to enter private property.

KDOT expects this survey to be completed by Sept. 27th.

_ _ _

Photo via Google Maps