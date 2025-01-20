Lindsborg Arts Council to Honor Artist

The Lindsborg Arts Council will celebrate the Birger Sandzen Memorial Gallery director and studio artist Ron Michael as its 2025 Artist of the Year. A celebration event is planned during the LAC Arts Lovers Affair and Auction on Saturday, Feb. 8.

According to the organization, anyone is welcome to attend from 7 to 9 p.m. at the J.O. Sundstrom Conference Center in Lindsborg. The evening features a buffet of appetizers and sweets, light entertainment, and access to a wide-ranging arts auction, both live and silent. Tickets are $30 per person and may be purchased in advance at lindsborgarts.org, or at the door while supplies last.

Michael is being recognized for his “deep and durable contributions” to the arts over 27 years, said Pamela Ash, president of the nonprofit council.

Ash said, “Our board wants to highlight Ron’s work as director of an institution that figures prominently in Kansas and regional arts history. Ron’s knowledgeable, encouraging, and easy-going professional style helps build not only a wider appreciation of Sandzen’s work, but also wider circles of friendships for Lindsborg as a creative community.

“Working alongside the Sandzen’s board of directors, loyal volunteers and excellent gallery staff, Ron balances the Sandzen’s history and tradition with worthy artistic experiments of all kinds — no small task,” she added.

This year the Sandzen embarks on its second major construction project in 11 years — this to expand the gallery’s permanent collection storage space, archives, library, and exhibition space. The previous project in 2011-2012 made major facilities upgrades to the working interior of the gallery built in 1957.

Beyond his role as an arts administrator, Michael is recognized for using local clay and stone and upcycled and locally sourced wood to make sculptures, vessels and disks. His work has been shown in many regional and national exhibitions, juried in numerous art competitions, and he has been involved with several regional arts organizations.

His creations take inspiration from both nature and the materials’ organic qualities and imperfections. As a proponent of the slow art movement, Michael relies on simpler tools and clay firing techniques. He also occasionally makes graphite, ink and colored pencil drawings.

A native of Denver with family roots in north central Kansas, Michael came to Lindsborg in April 1997 as the Sandzen’s new part-time registrar working with director Larry Griffis. He eventually became curator, and upon Griffis’ retirement, the board named him as the successor. Michael became the Sandzen’s director in April 2014.

He earned a Master of Fine Arts from the University of Kansas and two Bachelor’s degrees from Fort Hays State University, in addition to a Master of Library Science at Emporia State University. He lives in Lindsborg with his spouse Jan.