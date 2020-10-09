Lincoln, Tyler Good’s 6 Touchdowns, Too Much for Solomon

The Lincoln Leapords turn around season continued Friday night in Solomon with their 64-18 victory. Lincoln improved to 4-2 with the win which is great considering the Leopards had just four combined victories in Dustin Patee’s first two years as head coach. The Gorillas dropped their second straight game after opening the season 4-0.

Solomon struggled with turnovers all night long and Lincoln made them pay. The biggest came on a 4th and 20 play at the Leopard 36 yard line with inside of a minute to play in the first half. At the time Solomon trailed 20-12. The Gorillas had a bad snap and the ball rolled back to their 20 yard line. Lincoln would score five plays later on a Tyler Good 4 yard run. Spencer O’Hare would add the 2 point conversion on a reception from Quarterback, Logan Meier to make the score 28-12 with 24 seconds left in the half and that would be the score at the break.

Lincoln took the momentum into the second half and got a big play on special teams to start the 3rd quarter. Freshman, Caleb Dotterer returned the opening kickoff of the second half back 70 yards for a touchdown. The score extended the Leopard lead to 34-12 with 11:46 left in the third quarter. Lincoln exploded for 30 points in the 3rd quarter with most of the damage being done by Good. The 6’1” 177 Senior, entered the night with 630 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns on the season. Against the Gorillas he had a career night with 22 carries for 249 yards and 6 touchdowns. He scored on runs of 1 and 4 yards in the first half and then scored the final four touchdowns of the game for his team on runs of 3, 55, 4 and 15 yards.

Lincoln also got a nice game from their Quarterback, Meier, the 5’8” 163 Freshman completed 5 of 6 passes for 61 yards with a touchdown and interception. Everyone of his passes was completed to Landon O’Hare. Lincoln finished with 347 yards with 286 of it coming on the ground.

Solomon got their first points of the game from their special team’s unit. Freshman, Spencer Krause scored on a 70 yard return to tie the game at 6 with 10:04 to play in the opening quarter. The Gorillas scored on their next possession on a 46 yard touchdown reception by Freshman, Spencer Coup from Quarterback, Alex Herbel. That pulled Solomon at the time to within 14-12 with 3:24 left in the first quarter. Coup was the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game for Solomon. He finished with 6 catches for 110 yards and a touchdown. The Gorillas final score came on a Herbel 20 yard run with 6:03 to play in the 3rd quarter to make the score 42-18 at the time.

Solomon will finish the regular season against the top two teams in their district. The Gorillas will travel to Canton-Galva next Friday before wrapping up at home vs Little River on October 23. Canton-Galva won at Herington 50-0 Friday night, in a game that was called at halftime. Lincoln will travel Bennington next Friday, the Bulldogs lost 56-6 at Little River.