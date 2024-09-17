Lightning Damage Prompts Landfill Closure

The Salina landfill is closed until further notice.

According to the City of Salina, due to lightning that occurred during the thunderstorm Tuesday morning, the Salina Municipal Solid Waste Landfill is closed until further notice.

A power outage that resulted from lightning has caused computer systems and the scale house to be inoperable. Staff is working to resolve the issues as soon as possible. The public will be advised when the landfill will re-open as soon as systems are restored.

Trash collection by all service providers may be delayed until the landfill re-opens.