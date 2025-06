A lightning strike destroys an oil tank in rural Saline County.

According to Undersheriff Brent Melander, lightning struck the center tank on a trio of storage tanks lined up in the 7500 block of East Assaria Road on Sunday afternoon around 5:25pm.

Deputies say the tank exploded and burned causing an estimated loss and damage of $20,000. A crew from Rural Fire District 1 responded to the blaze.

The property is owned by a 47-year-old from Roxbury, Kansas.

There were no injuries.