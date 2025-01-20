Light Snow, Bitter Cold to Begin Week

By Todd Pittenger January 20, 2025

Light snow will develop Monday across portions of Kansas.

According to the National Weather Service, the best odds of up to 1 inch of snow will be across portions of south central Kansas, but most locations can expect to see a trace.

Along with the light snow, it will be dangerously cold.  Wind chills Monday morning will generally be near or below zero. Then, near record low temperatures and a breeze will cause dangerous, bitterly cold wind chills for Tuesday morning, especially for central Kansas.

A cold weather advisory will be in effect for the Salina area from Monday evening through mid-day Tuesday.

After the cold start, milder temperatures are expected as the week progresses.

 