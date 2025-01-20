Light Snow, Bitter Cold to Begin Week

Light snow will develop Monday across portions of Kansas.

According to the National Weather Service, the best odds of up to 1 inch of snow will be across portions of south central Kansas, but most locations can expect to see a trace.

Along with the light snow, it will be dangerously cold. Wind chills Monday morning will generally be near or below zero. Then, near record low temperatures and a breeze will cause dangerous, bitterly cold wind chills for Tuesday morning, especially for central Kansas.

A cold weather advisory will be in effect for the Salina area from Monday evening through mid-day Tuesday.

After the cold start, milder temperatures are expected as the week progresses.