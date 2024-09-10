Lifeline Helps Low-Income Kansans Stay Connected

Phone and internet services are vital to accessing healthcare and community services, finding employment, and calling for help in an emergency. However, the cost to stay connected is out of reach for many Kansans.

In observance of Lifeline Awareness Week, September 8-14, the Kansas Corporation Commission joins utility regulators nationwide in creating awareness of the Lifeline program and encourages those in need of assistance to apply.

According to the agency, Lifeline provides federal and state discounts of up to $17.02 per month to help pay for residential or wireless phone service, internet, or a bundled phone and internet plan. Subscribers living on tribal lands qualify for additional discounts. Currently, nearly 8 million Americans, including 23,000 in Kansas, are enrolled in the program.

Eligibility is based on income (at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines) or participation in certain assistance programs such as:

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

Medicaid, Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

Federal Public Housing Assistance (FHPA)

Veterans Pension & Survivors Pension Benefit

Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance

Tribally Administered Temporary Assistance for Needy Families

Head Start Tribal Programs (income based)

The Food Distribution Program on Tribal Lands

More information on income eligibility, participating providers, and the enrollment process is available on the KCC’s website or by calling 800-662-0027.

###