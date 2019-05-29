Library to Mark 50th Anniversary of Moon Landing

On July 20, 1969, NASA’s Apollo 11 mission successfully landed the first two people on the moon. This summer will be the 50th anniversary of that historic event. To educate the public about the history of NASA’s Apollo missions and the science it was exploring, Salina Public Library will offer programs, an exhibit and a movie screening.

Dr. Dorothy Hanna will give a family-friendly presentation on the moon, followed by a viewing, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 6, in the library’s Prescott Room. Hanna teaches astronomy and is a professor of chemistry at Kansas Wesleyan University. She has participated in professional development in astronomy through the National Radio Astronomy Observatory. She teaches National Science Foundation-sponsored courses, including Introductory Astronomy, Introduction to Radio Astronomy and Advanced Radio Astronomy.

For youth, educational entertainers Mad Science will present Walking on the Moon at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, in the Prescott Room. The interactive program will include information about space travel and the first man on the moon. Mad Science offers programs

in STEM subjects that encourage scientific literacy.

From June 21-July 22, the library’s Gallery 708 will feature the exhibit “Moon Landing 50th Anniversary — NASA Images from the Apollo Missions.” The exhibit will include photos from NASA’s Apollo missions. A reception, including spacey treats, will be from 4-6

p.m. Thursday, July 18. This project was funded in part by the Horizons Grants Program of the Salina Arts and Humanities Foundation. Funding is provided by Horizons, a private donor group.

The same evening as the exhibit reception, the library will show “First Man,” rated PG-13, at 6 p.m. in the Prescott Room. The 2018 film portrays the life of astronaut Neil Armstrong and the legendary space mission that led him to become the first man to walk

on the moon.

All of the library’s moon events are free and open to the public. No registration is required.

Summer at the Library includes educational opportunities; children’s performers; storytimes; art and discovery programs; math, reading and technology classes; and movie screenings. The library is also calling on the community to demonstrate the value of reading by helping to reach the goal of 25,000 books read. Each book read this summer, from May 24 to July 25, can be logged toward the goal. As of May 29, 593 books had been logged.

Find out more about Summer at the Library, by calling (785) 825-4624, go online to www.salinapubliclibrary.org/summer

or stop by the library, 301 W. Elm.