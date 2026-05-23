Library Summer Celebration

Hundreds of children and adults gathered at the Salina Public Library Friday evening to celebrate the start of summer with the library’s annual Summer Kickoff Party.

The event featured games, prizes, face painting, pizza, and snow cones as families kicked off the season with reading-focused activities and community fun.

During the celebration, library officials also announced that renovations to the youth department, located in the library’s basement, are now fully funded and expected to be completed soon. A grand opening date will be announced at a later time.