Harvest or Abandon Wheat Crop?

The winter wheat crop across Kansas has faced many challenges throughout the growing season.

Justin Gilpin CEO at Kansas Wheat joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at how everything from drought stress to freeze events has farmers around the state looking at the bottom line and counting the the cost to harvest – or abandon the wheat.

Gilpen tells KSAL News that an estimated 7 million acres of wheat were planted last fall, and USDA NASS estimates 5.8 million acres will be harvested this summer. The official 2026 wheat tour projection for total production of wheat to be harvested across the state is estimated at 218 million bushels.

Gilpen added a high point for this year’s wheat tour was over 60 representatives participated in the 3-day event, many who had never been in Kansas.