Normal Trash Service Monday, Other Facilities Closed

Salina sanitation crews will maintain their regular collection schedule on Memorial Day. However, there will be some adjustments to other services. They include:

The landfill will close at 2:00 p.m.

The Household Hazardous Waste facility, Salina Drive-thru Recycling Center, and General Services office will be closed for the day.

Standard operating hours will resume as follows:

Household Hazardous Waste facility and General Services – Tuesday, May 26

Salina Drive-thru Recycling Center – Wednesday, May 27

City offices will be closed Monday for the Memorial Day holiday. Staff will return to the regular schedule Tuesday.