Library Selects “Salina Reads” Books

Salina Public Library has selected its 2018 Salina Reads books.

“Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood” by Trevor Noah was chosen by a committee of community members and library staff as the adult book. To complement the themes in “Born a Crime,” library staff selected the picture book “Last Stop on Market Street” by Matt de la Peña and the chapter book “One Crazy Summer” by Rita Williams-Garcia for youth.

Noah was born in South Africa to a black South African mother and a white European father at a time when such a union was punishable by five years in prison. He was kept mostly indoors during his early years to hide from the government. Liberated by the end of apartheid, Noah and his mother finally lived openly and embraced new opportunities. “Born a Crime” is the story of a mischievous young boy who grows into a restless young man as he struggles to find himself in a world where he was never supposed to exist. It is also the story of that young man’s relationship with his fearless, rebellious and fervently religious mother — a woman determined to save her son from the cycle of poverty, violence and abuse that would ultimately threaten her own life.

Noah is the host of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central, a role he took over in 2015. He rose to stardom with “The Racist,” his one-man show at the 2012 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. He made his U.S. television debut that year on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and has also appeared on “The Late Show with David Letterman.”

“Last Stop on Market Street” tells the story of CJ who rides the bus with his grandma across town every Sunday. CJ wonders why they don’t own a car like his friend. His grandma provides encouraging answers to his questions as the two ride through their bustling city.

“One Crazy Summer” is a Newbery Honor novel that follows three sisters who travel to Oakland, Calif., in 1968 to meet the mother who abandoned them.

Salina Reads is an annual community-wide read that takes place in September and October. This will be the sixth year for the program. The community is encouraged to read the selected books, start conversations and attend programs. A full schedule of events will be announced in August.