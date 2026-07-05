Library Ready to Reopen Youth Services Department

Salina Public Library is ready to reopen its Youth Services Department.

According to the organization, they will celebrate the grand opening of the newly renovated Youth Services Department on Friday, July 17 at 10:15 a.m., with a community celebration highlighting the completion of the Re-Imagining Our Library initiative.

Community members are invited to attend the celebration, tour the new spaces, enjoy light refreshments, and get a behind-the-scenes look at the transformation process.

Construction on the project officially began Dec. 16, 2025, when Hutton broke ground on the renovation. The Re-Imagining Our Library initiative is a capital project designed to create a destination for youth and families to read, play, create, learn and grow while meeting the evolving needs of the Salina community.

“This project reflects the library’s commitment to serving families and young people for generations to come,” said Melanie Hedgespeth, Library Director. “These new spaces create opportunities for discovery, learning and connection while making the library more welcoming and accessible for everyone.”

The comprehensive remodel includes:

A dedicated Youth Programming Room designed specifically for children’s programs and activities.

A new Community Meeting Room that provides additional gathering space for public meetings.

A dedicated Teen Room designed specifically for ages 12 to 18.

A private Mother’s Room for nursing and feeding little ones.

New restrooms, including a family restroom.

An expanded play area with more room for exploration and imaginative play.

Improved service desk to make checkout and assistance more efficient.

Additional seating throughout the space.

New technology and updated amenities.

Improvements to the Prescott Room

The renovated Youth Services Department features colorful, comfortable and welcoming spaces designed to support literacy, creativity and lifelong learning for families and children of all ages.

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Event Details

Grand Opening Celebration

Friday, July 17, 2026 | 10:15-11:15 a.m.

The grand opening celebration is free and open to the public.

Photo via Salina Public Library