Library Ready For Summer

As the school year winds down, summer at Salina Public Library is just getting started. The library is launching a season full of reading, learning, and celebration with programs designed to engage the community and promote literacy for all ages. At the heart of this year’s initiative is an exciting goal: to read 20,000 books as a community by the end of the summer.

Participating in the challenge is simple—just read or listen to books and report how many you complete each week for the chance to win prizes. Summer reading cards can be submitted in person at the library or online through the library’s website. Whether it’s picture books, chapter books, novels, or audiobooks, every book counts toward our shared goal.

The summer kicks off on Friday, May 23, with a Summer Kickoff Party from 5-7 p.m. south of the library at Caldwell Plaza. Families can enjoy carnival games, face painting, and free pizza while supplies last. That same day, the library will begin distributing Summer Learning Packets, available in the Technology Center. These free packets are designed to help prevent the summer slide and include age-appropriate reading and activity challenges. Completed packets can be turned in for prize tickets.

To further support local families, the library is partnering with St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church to offer free grab-and-go lunches beginning May 27 through August 1, available weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the McKenzie Center across from the library. This drive-up service prioritizes children and teens ages 0–18, with adult lunches available afterward if supplies allow. Lunches are first come, first served and will be canceled in the event of inclement weather.

Later in the summer, readers are invited to celebrate their hard work. On Sunday, July 27, the library will host a Youth Summer Celebration at Kenwood Cove from 6:30-8:30 p.m., complete with swimming, frozen treats, and fun. Tickets are required and cover entry for one youth and one adult. Then, on Friday, August 1, the library will wrap up the season with an Adult Summer Party at Candiles Tacos and Tequila. Details about the event will be released in the coming weeks.

“Our goal is simple: to get people reading,” said Assistant Director Amy Adams. “Everything we do, from learning packets to community lunches to celebrations, is about supporting literacy and helping people of all ages stay connected, curious, and inspired.”

For more information about summer reading, events, or to submit your reading totals, visit salinapubliclibrary.org or follow Salina Public Library on Facebook and Instagram.