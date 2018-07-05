Library Offering Astronomy Event

You can reach for the stars at the Salina Public Library.

The library is offering an opportunity to learn more about the night sky during its Summer Constellations program at 6:30 p.m. July 17. As a part of Summer at the Library the free presentation will be in the Prescott Room.

Dr. Dorothy Hanna, president of the Salina Astronomy Club, will share her knowledge of summer constellations and observing targets. Her talk will include information on the upcoming Perseids meteor shower. The shower’s peak will be visible between Aug. 11-13. During this popular celestial spectacle, observers will be able to see 60-70 meteors per hour.

Hanna teaches astronomy and is a professor of chemistry at Kansas Wesleyan University. She has participated in professional development in astronomy through the National Radio Astronomy Observatory. She teaches National Science Foundation-sponsored courses, including Introductory Astronomy, Introduction to Radio Astronomy and Advanced Radio Astronomy.

Summer at the Library includes educational programs like Summer Constellations; storytimes; art programs; math, reading and technology classes; and family movies and entertainers. The library is calling on the community to demonstrate the value of reading by helping to reach the goal of 25,000 books read. Each book read this summer, from May 21 to July 20, can be logged toward the goal. As of July 5, 13,265 books have been logged.

Find out more about Summer at the Library, by calling (785) 825-4624, go online to www.salinapubliclibrary.org/summer or stop by the library, 301 W. Elm.