Camp Tech Registration Still Open

By Todd Pittenger May 21, 2026

There’s still time to register your kids for Camp Tech 2026.

Camp Tech will be June 1-4, from 8:30 am – 11:30 am, at Salina Area Technical College. It’s for students going into the 5th to 12th grade.

The 2026 lineup features hands-on, grade-specific technical workshops:

  • Automotive (Grades 8-10): Tire changes, RC car races, and maintenance.
  • Business (Grades 5-8): Creating brands and running a pop-up shop.
  • Computer-Aided Drafting (Grades 9-12): 3D modeling and printing.
  • Construction (Grades 5-7): Tool safety and building wooden games.
  • Dental (Grades 6-10): Molding, polishing, and crafting.
  • Early Childhood Ed (Grades 5-7): Safety and CPR training.
  • Electrical Technology (Grades 7-12): Circuit building and lighting.
  • Welding (Grades 9-12): Techniques and project assembly.

Registration is open through Friday, May 22nd.