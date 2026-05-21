Camp Tech Registration Still Open

There’s still time to register your kids for Camp Tech 2026.
Camp Tech will be June 1-4, from 8:30 am – 11:30 am, at Salina Area Technical College. It’s for students going into the 5th to 12th grade.
The 2026 lineup features hands-on, grade-specific technical workshops:
- Automotive (Grades 8-10): Tire changes, RC car races, and maintenance.
- Business (Grades 5-8): Creating brands and running a pop-up shop.
- Computer-Aided Drafting (Grades 9-12): 3D modeling and printing.
- Construction (Grades 5-7): Tool safety and building wooden games.
- Dental (Grades 6-10): Molding, polishing, and crafting.
- Early Childhood Ed (Grades 5-7): Safety and CPR training.
- Electrical Technology (Grades 7-12): Circuit building and lighting.
- Welding (Grades 9-12): Techniques and project assembly.
Registration is open through Friday, May 22nd.