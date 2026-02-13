Library Gets $10,000 Gift

Salina Public Library has received a $10,000 gift from Carnegie Corporation of New York, the foundation established by Andrew Carnegie.

The award is part of Carnegie Libraries 250, a special initiative celebrating the upcoming 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence and honoring the roughly 1,280 Carnegie Libraries still serving their communities across the United States.

Scottish immigrant Andrew Carnegie funded the construction of 1,681 free public libraries nationwide between 1886 and 1917. Approximately 750 of them continue to use their original buildings, while others have moved to new locations. Opened in June 1903 and serving the community until 1968—when a larger library facility was built —Salina’s Carnegie Library was one of 59 libraries in Kansas built through this historic program.

“Salina Public Library was profoundly shaped by Carnegie’s generosity, and that legacy continues even after our move to the current building at 301 W. Elm Street. The Carnegie Library that stood at the corner of Eighth and Iron Street was our home for over six decades, and its influence still defines who we are today,” said Library Director Melanie Hedgespeth

“Our founder, Andrew Carnegie, who championed the free public library movement of the late 19th century, described libraries as ‘cradles of democracy’ that ‘strengthen the democratic idea, the equality of the citizen, and the royalty of man,’” said Dame Louise Richardson, president of Carnegie and former head of the University of Oxford. “We still believe this and are delighted to celebrate our connection to the libraries he founded.”

Salina Public Library received the gift in January 2026 and plans to further its mission by utilizing the funds for its Youth Services remodel, which is currently underway.